Dublin to host 'major European club final' after Euro 2020 blow

By James Fenton

April 23, 2021 at 3:10pm

Share:
Dublin to host 'major European club final' after Euro 2020 blow

Dublin looks set to host a 'major European club final' after confirmation that the city's Euro 2020 hosting duties have been taken away.

It was confirmed by UEFA earlier that Dublin's Aviva Stadium will no longer be hosting games at this summer's tournament due to the public health situation in Ireland. While this is a major disappointment for the FAI and those who had tickets, European Football's governing body has promised to cushion the blow by giving Dublin the chance to host a major club final in the coming years.

In a statement today, the FAI said that UEFA had committed 'to the Aviva Stadium hosting a major European Club final in the coming years' with CEO Jonathan Hill saying that he is "thrilled at the prospect of us hosting a UEFA club final at some point in the very near future, here in Dublin. That is great news.”

It remains to be seen which showpiece will take place in Dublin, with the most glamorous scenario being the Champions League Final. The Europa League or Super Cup (an annual match between the holders of the CL and EL) are other possibilities, as is the new Europa Conference League which will be played for the first time next season.

The Aviva previously hosted the 2011 Europa League Final, an all-Portuguese affair between Porto and Braga, with the former winning 1-0.

Any final in Dublin will take place after 2023.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: QUIZ: Can you unscramble the names of these well-known Dublin pubs?

Share:

Latest articles

Restaurants can now speed up customer orders with this handy online platform

Calling all house hunters! We're hosting the ultimate mortgage brunch event just for you

Tenet will be available to watch at home on NOW in early May

DCC announces reopening of markets this weekend as temperatures set to hit 20 degrees

You may also love

DCC announces reopening of markets this weekend as temperatures set to hit 20 degrees

'Gay Spar' staff member shares heartfelt letter to Dublin nightlife lovers about how much she misses them

Get yourself to Dublin 1 - you need to try these iced cereal milk lattes

Zozimus Bar announce their return to the Dublin drinks scene

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.