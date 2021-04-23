Dublin to host 'major European club final' after Euro 2020 blow

Dublin looks set to host a 'major European club final' after confirmation that the city's Euro 2020 hosting duties have been taken away.

It was confirmed by UEFA earlier that Dublin's Aviva Stadium will no longer be hosting games at this summer's tournament due to the public health situation in Ireland. While this is a major disappointment for the FAI and those who had tickets, European Football's governing body has promised to cushion the blow by giving Dublin the chance to host a major club final in the coming years.

In a statement today, the FAI said that UEFA had committed 'to the Aviva Stadium hosting a major European Club final in the coming years' with CEO Jonathan Hill saying that he is "thrilled at the prospect of us hosting a UEFA club final at some point in the very near future, here in Dublin. That is great news.”

It remains to be seen which showpiece will take place in Dublin, with the most glamorous scenario being the Champions League Final. The Europa League or Super Cup (an annual match between the holders of the CL and EL) are other possibilities, as is the new Europa Conference League which will be played for the first time next season.

The Aviva previously hosted the 2011 Europa League Final, an all-Portuguese affair between Porto and Braga, with the former winning 1-0.

Any final in Dublin will take place after 2023.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

