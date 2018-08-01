PICS: Dublin Two-Bedroom Was So Bad That Ad Was Eventually Taken Down

This Dublin two-bedroom in Bride Street was so diabolical that the advertisement for the place was eventually taken down on all sites that it was on.

The Irish Sun said that an hour after chatting to the people who put up the ad, it was taken offline.

The advertisement was on Daft.ie, Property.ie and Rent.ie but all three are saying that the room has now been removed.

The two-bedroom was fitted out with four bunk beds with a view to sleep as many as eight people.

And, at €135 per person per week, the apartment could see those living in the place, forking out in total €4,320 a month or just over €56,000 in a year.

The advertisement for the place read: "Apartments comprise of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen, laundry washing machine and dryer, cable television, internet, microwave, central heating . Each room has two bunk beds, meaning each apartment can sleep up to eight people."

This is just outrageous but sadly it won't be the last.

