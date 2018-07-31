Dublin

PICS: Price Of This "Perfect For Two Friends" One Bedroom Dublin Apartment Takes The Piss

This needs to stop, now.

Perfect For Friends Main

On the latest addition of 'find me the most expensive and smallest apartment in Dublin to rent', our journey takes us to Ranelagh where a one bedroom apartment is being advertised for a ridiculous amount of money.

The bedroom at 37 Charleston Road in Dublin 6 contains bunk-beds and is described in the advertisement as being "Perfect for two friends".

Now, we like our friends as much as the next person but willing to pay €750 each to stay above and below each other in a tiny little room - well basically we don't like them that much.

Or, plot-twist.

You could ask to rent out the one-bed for €750 and have an absolute stranger live below you!

At least you'd be able to call dibs on whatever bunk you want.

Or, secret option C: You could blow your whole paycheck and rent out the tiny room all for yourself.

Here's some pictures of the apartment so you can make that hard decision from the three above:

Pff 1
Pff 2
Pff 3

The apartment was first listed back at the start of June for the same price but was re-advertised back on the site on July 25th.

The description reads:

"Perfect for two friends, this one bedroom apartment is right next to the Ranelagh LUAS stop.

"Its completely furnished with a dishwasher, microwave, WIFI INCLUDED, ELECTRICITY INCLUDED.

"The bedroom has one bunkbed and plenty of cupboard space for two, a very small ensuite bathroom with an electric shower.

"There is a coin operated washing machine and dryer in the building and a shared yard.

"Minimum one month stay."

You can find more information about the advertisement here.

Dublin Dublin One Bed dublin renting dublin houses Dublin Ranelagh Dublin 6 Rent Dublin apartments
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

