PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross

It was on the market for an unbelievable €345,000.

Harolds Cross Main

When we came across this house back in late 2017, we said that it was really one of the grimest properties we had ever come across.

"It's so awful, we can't quite believe it. This doesn't even count as a fixer-upper and it's absolutely outrageous that a house could go for that price. One glance inside and it looks more like a home from the set of a horror movie than anything half livable," was exactly what we said at the time.

49 Harold Cross Road is a two-bed, one-bath terraced house that was up for sale for €345,000, but it has been confirmed that it has been finally sold but it is unsure for how much.

Harolds Cross 4
Harolds Cross 2
Harolds Cross 3

We question whether living in the lovely area of Harold's Cross is worth it for a house like this. It seems like an awful lot of work needs to be put into it.

However, we wish the new owner the best of luck with it.

You can find more pictures of the house here.

