PIC: Dublin City Council Power Washing While Rest Of Dublin On Hose Pipe Ban

You couldn't make it up.

When Roisin Maguire posted this photo on her Twitter on Monday, we honestly couldn't deal.

The greater Dublin area is on a hose pipe ban meaning that they can use their outside water to wash their cars or fill their swimming pools.

However, this snap shows Dublin City Council powerwashing the streets while the rest of us are being warned about fines and such for overuse.

The neckkkkkkk of this, we thought.

All of Dublin on a hose pipe ban and Dublin city council are power washing O’Connell st pic.twitter.com/x0UEcntv9f — RoisinMaguire (@RoisinMWhite) July 2, 2018

The tweet reads:

"All of Dublin on a hose pipe ban and Dublin city council are power washing O’Connell street."

However, it turns out that "they refill these with canal/river water. Not treated water," so they are not actually breaking any rules.

We can all remain calm for another while.

