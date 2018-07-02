Dublin

PICS: "We Need To Talk About The State This Dublin Place Is Being Left In"

It seems like hundreds of people are taking part in this "revolting activity."

Darndale Dump

We were absolutely disgusted when we came across the state that this beautiful Dublin beach had been left in on Friday following the good weather.

However, it seems like this dumping continues on a daily basis in this Dublin town, regardless of whether the sun is shining or if it's pissing down from the heavens.

One of resident of Darndale got in touch with the Adrian Kennedy And Jeremy Dixon show on 98FM as she felt she needed "to talk about the state" that Darndale was being left in.

Tracey said that locals are being told to clean up the mess currently being left on their footpaths and greeneries which she believes to be unfair.

She feels that the place is slowly becoming a "kip and it's being forgotten about. The people inside it are being forgotten about and almost left to rot," she told the show's host.

98FM posted the pictures on their Facebook page and it's fairly grim tbh...

If the images aren't showing for you in the article, you can also find them here.

You can also listen to the full interview here.

Is this only happening in Darndale or does this problem happen in other parts of Dublin? Let us know in the comments.

