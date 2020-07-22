Close

Dublin Zoo have asked the public to name their new okapi calf

By James Fenton

July 22, 2020 at 12:43pm

Dublin Zoo have asked the public to name their okapi calf who was introduced to the world on Halloween night 2019.

Okapi are otherwise known as forest giraffes and are native to the Ituri Rainforest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They are an endangered species and are the only living relatives to giraffes and while they may not stand as high as their towering cousins, they're just as interesting-looking, as the below photo will testify.

This particular female okapi youngster now resides at the African Plains in Dublin Zoo, along with her mother Lumara and her father Kitabu.

The thing is, the calf has yet to be named and Dublin Zoo has now called on the Irish public to help fix that, with the chance of a prize for whoever is successful. Before you all start chiming in with 'Okapi McOkapiface', the only request is that the name has an African origin, given the mammal's roots.

Dublin Zoo says: 'As okapis are originally found in the Ituri Rainforest, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, please suggest names of African origin, so do your research!'

The winner of the naming competition will win a family day pass to Dublin Zoo and you can submit your suggestion via this link.

 

