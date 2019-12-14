Close

  • Dublin Zoo launch competition to name new baby gorilla

Dublin Zoo launch competition to name new baby gorilla

By Darragh Murphy

December 14, 2019 at 2:01pm

Dublin Zoo have asked for help in naming their new baby gorilla.

In October, an adorable baby western lowland gorilla was born to mother Vana and father Bangui but he has yet to be named.

That's where you come in.

Dublin Zoo have launched a competition to name the new arrival and you can submit your suggested name and the reason for that choice by clicking here.

The zoo has recommended that entrants do their research and select a name of African origin because western lowland gorillas originate from Central Africa.

Zookeepers will pick the winner and the person who submitted the winning name will win a Dublin Zoo family day pass, which admits two adults and two children.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday, 7 January 2020 and if the winning name is submitted by more than one person, the entries will be drawn randomly.

"We’re delighted to announce that a second baby gorilla has been born at Dublin Zoo this year," zookeeper Aisling Kenneally said at the time

"As western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, it’s amazing that we have had not only one but two new births within a few months."

The full terms and conditions of the naming competition can be found here.

