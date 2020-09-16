Close

Dubliners could face further restrictions as soon as the end of the week

By Sarah Finnan

September 16, 2020 at 9:40am

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that there's a 'very real and strong possibility' that the current government guidance for the capital could change by the end of the week.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland this morning, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that further restrictions could be imposed on the capital by the end of the week if the number of cases continues to rise. Describing it as 'a very real and strong possibility', he confirmed that health experts will meet with government tomorrow to discuss the matter.

Donohoe's comments follow yesterday's announcement when government outlined details of their much-anticipated Living with Covid scheme. Additional measures have been introduced for Dublin based on NPHET recommendations which include keeping so-called wet pubs closed and asking locals to restrict social interactions within their homes.

Explaining the reasoning behind the additional restrictions for Dublin, Donohoe said that decisions were made in the interest of public health and keeping all those who live and work in the capital as safe as possible. Further details have also been given with regards to international travel and it's believed that the Green List is set to be abandoned in favour of a new traffic-light system that will be implemented across the EU.

READ NEXT: “We’re looking at mass closures” – Grogans speak to us about latest blow to Dublin pubs

