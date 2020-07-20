Close

Dubliners will gather at the scene of iconic Italia 90 celebrations in honour of Jack Charlton

By James Fenton

July 20, 2020 at 12:09pm

During Italia 90, Irish people were celebrating across the globe but some of the most iconic scenes took place at the Walkinstown Roundabout.

After David O'Leary's penalty sealed our spot in the World Cup quarter-final, fans rejoiced at Walkinstown Roundabout in the west of the city and the scenes have gone down in Dublin folklore.

Jack Charlton, the architect of all that joy, will be laid to rest in his native Northumberland tomorrow and to mark the occasion there's going to be something of a reunion on the famous intersection.

As fans around the country are asked to wear green and play Italia 90 anthem Put 'Em Under Pressure at 12.30pm, an event has been set up inviting people to come down to Walkinstown Roundabout once again to pay tribute to the much-loved manager. Referencing Jack's trademark headwear, the gathering has been dubbed 'Flatcap Farewell - A tribute to Jack Charlton' and the description reads:

'On the sad occasion of the funeral of Jack Charlton, we invite you to celebrate his contribution to Irish football at Walkinstown Roundabout, probably the scene of the most iconic location of Italia 90, during his tenure as Ireland manager.

'This is a family-friendly event, with full adherence to social distancing guidelines. We would ask you all to wear green, bring banners, flags, hats, flatcaps and be as colourful as possible.

'Sports clubs particularly welcome in your club strip. DJ, organised by Gerry McGeough of the Cherry Tree, will be playing the songs of the era with emphasis on Put 'Em Under Pressure, at 12:30pm to coincide with all radio stations nationally.'

A fitting tribute to the great man and it would really be something if we could recreate the scenes depicted in the video below...

It will all get underway at 11.30am on Tuesday and you can read more about the event here.

