A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
Trying to think of somewhere to head for dinner this weekend? Lucky for you, a shortlist of Dublin's finest spots to grab some grub has been announced by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.
They released a list of those in the running for winning in the Dublin region of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018 and it features the best restaurateurs, chefs and hospitality management in the Dublin area.
The winners will be chosen based on a mystery diner visit and judged by experts in the industry with the winners of Dublin's "Food Oscars" revealed in May. Here's some of the top picks from this year's shortlist...
Best Gastro Pub
- Abbey Tavern
- Davy Byrne’s Pub
- L. Mulligan Grocer
- The Bull & Castle
- The Cellar Bar at The Merrion Hotel
- The Chophouse
- The Exchequer
- The Legal Eagle
- The Old Spot
- Wrights Anglers Rest
Best Newcomer
- 3 Leaves – Blackrock
- Bresson
- Clanbrassil House
- Feast Restaurant
- HEY DONNA
- Klaw The Seafood Café
- Michael’s Mount Merrion
- Nightmarket, Ranelagh
- Old Street Restaurant
- The Legal Eagle
Best Restaurant
- ANANDA
- Chapter One
- Dax Restaurant
- Etto
- Forest Avenue
- Heron and Grey
- L’Ecrivain
- Luna
- Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
- The Greenhouse
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine
- Bastible
- Clanbrassil House
- Craft Restaurant
- Delahunt
- Forest and Marcy
- Locks Windsor Terrace
- Mr Fox
- Old Street Restaurant
- The Legal Eagle
- The Pig’s Ear
Best Casual Dining
- Bagots Hutton
- Craft Restaurant
- Da Mimmo
- De Ville’s
- Deep Restaurant
- Ember – Milltown
- HEY DONNA
- Richmond Restaurant
- Roly’s Bistro
- The Vintage Kitchen
Best World Cuisine
- 3 Leaves Blackrock
- Chameleon
- El Grito
- IL Vicoletto
- Nightmarket
- Old Town Chinese Restaurant
- Pickle Restaurant
- Rasam Restaurant
- Rosa Madre
- Shouk
Check out the full shortlist here.
