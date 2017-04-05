Food and Drink Dublin

A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'

Start making your way through this list...

Pjimage 40

Trying to think of somewhere to head for dinner this weekend? Lucky for you, a shortlist of Dublin's finest spots to grab some grub has been announced by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

They released a list of those in the running for winning in the Dublin region of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018 and it features the best restaurateurs, chefs and hospitality management in the Dublin area.

The winners will be chosen based on a mystery diner visit and judged by experts in the industry with the winners of Dublin's "Food Oscars" revealed in May. Here's some of the top picks from this year's shortlist...

Best Gastro Pub

  • Abbey Tavern
  • Davy Byrne’s Pub
  • L. Mulligan Grocer
  • The Bull & Castle
  • The Cellar Bar at The Merrion Hotel
  • The Chophouse
  • The Exchequer
  • The Legal Eagle
  • The Old Spot
  • Wrights Anglers Rest

Best Newcomer

  • 3 Leaves – Blackrock
  • Bresson
  • Clanbrassil House
  • Feast Restaurant
  • HEY DONNA
  • Klaw The Seafood Café
  • Michael’s Mount Merrion
  • Nightmarket, Ranelagh
  • Old Street Restaurant
  • The Legal Eagle

Best Restaurant

  • ANANDA
  • Chapter One
  • Dax Restaurant
  • Etto
  • Forest Avenue
  • Heron and Grey
  • L’Ecrivain
  • Luna
  • Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
  • The Greenhouse

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine

  • Bastible
  • Clanbrassil House
  • Craft Restaurant
  • Delahunt
  • Forest and Marcy
  • Locks Windsor Terrace
  • Mr Fox
  • Old Street Restaurant
  • The Legal Eagle
  • The Pig’s Ear

A post shared by Bastible (@bastible111) on

Best Casual Dining

  • Bagots Hutton
  • Craft Restaurant
  • Da Mimmo
  • De Ville’s
  • Deep Restaurant
  • Ember – Milltown
  • HEY DONNA
  • Richmond Restaurant
  • Roly’s Bistro
  • The Vintage Kitchen

A post shared by HEY DONNA (@heydonnadublin) on

Best World Cuisine

  • 3 Leaves Blackrock
  • Chameleon
  • El Grito
  • IL Vicoletto
  • Nightmarket
  • Old Town Chinese Restaurant
  • Pickle Restaurant
  • Rasam Restaurant
  • Rosa Madre
  • Shouk

YUM. 

Check out the full shortlist here

READ NEXT: The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
An Unusual Gin Has Just Launched In Dublin And You NEED To Try It
An Unusual Gin Has Just Launched In Dublin And You NEED To Try It
Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
Hundreds Of Places In Leinster Bagged Awards At The Irish Restaurant Awards
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
9 Perfect Places To Bring Your Mam For Brunch This Mother's Day
PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant
PICS: South William Street Has A Brand New Swanky Seafood Restaurant
This Hidden Little Cocktail Bar Is The Ideal Spot For Midweek Drinks
This Hidden Little Cocktail Bar Is The Ideal Spot For Midweek Drinks
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
7 Great Spots For A Date In Dublin That Won't Break The Bank
All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day
All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
Feature

The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh
10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
Feature

10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
Feature

10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street
Feature

10 Infuriating Types Of Walker You Will Always Encounter On Grafton Street

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Food and Drink

There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin