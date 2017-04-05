A Shortlist Of Dublin's Best Restaurants Have Been Announced In This Year's 'Food Oscars'

Start making your way through this list...

Trying to think of somewhere to head for dinner this weekend? Lucky for you, a shortlist of Dublin's finest spots to grab some grub has been announced by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

They released a list of those in the running for winning in the Dublin region of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018 and it features the best restaurateurs, chefs and hospitality management in the Dublin area.

The winners will be chosen based on a mystery diner visit and judged by experts in the industry with the winners of Dublin's "Food Oscars" revealed in May. Here's some of the top picks from this year's shortlist...

Best Gastro Pub

Abbey Tavern

Davy Byrne’s Pub

L. Mulligan Grocer

The Bull & Castle

The Cellar Bar at The Merrion Hotel

The Chophouse

The Exchequer

The Legal Eagle

The Old Spot

Wrights Anglers Rest

A post shared by L. Mulligan. Grocer (@lmulligangrocer) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Best Newcomer

3 Leaves – Blackrock

Bresson

Clanbrassil House

Feast Restaurant

HEY DONNA

Klaw The Seafood Café

Michael’s Mount Merrion

Nightmarket, Ranelagh

Old Street Restaurant

The Legal Eagle

A post shared by The Seafood Cafe-Niall Sabongi (@klawcafe) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Best Restaurant

ANANDA

Chapter One

Dax Restaurant

Etto

Forest Avenue

Heron and Grey

L’Ecrivain

Luna

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

The Greenhouse

A post shared by Forest Avenue (@forestavedub) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:38am PST

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine

Bastible

Clanbrassil House

Craft Restaurant

Delahunt

Forest and Marcy

Locks Windsor Terrace

Mr Fox

Old Street Restaurant

The Legal Eagle

The Pig’s Ear

A post shared by Bastible (@bastible111) on Jan 14, 2018 at 7:01am PST

Best Casual Dining

Bagots Hutton

Craft Restaurant

Da Mimmo

De Ville’s

Deep Restaurant

Ember – Milltown

HEY DONNA

Richmond Restaurant

Roly’s Bistro

The Vintage Kitchen

A post shared by HEY DONNA (@heydonnadublin) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:11am PST

Best World Cuisine

3 Leaves Blackrock

Chameleon

El Grito

IL Vicoletto

Nightmarket

Old Town Chinese Restaurant

Pickle Restaurant

Rasam Restaurant

Rosa Madre

Shouk

A post shared by 3 Leaves Blackrock (@3leavesblackrock) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

YUM.

Check out the full shortlist here.

READ NEXT: The 25 Best Dublin Pubs For Going On The Saturday Afternoon Sesh

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here