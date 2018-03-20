Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous

They are spending their winnings in the best style possible too.

We assume that his Paddy's Day went down a treat...

A retired Dublin pensioner who scooped a spectacular €1 million on last Friday’s (16th March) EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ revealed today that he is to set sail to live half the year in the sunny Caribbean.

The lucky Dubliner, who wishes to keep his win private, said becoming an instant millionaire means he can fulfill a dream he always had to spend Irish winters in a sunny climate.

The ectastic winner, who bought his golden Quick Pick ticket at the CostCutter Store in Windy Arbour in Dundrum, Dublin 14 on Thursday 15th March, said he is still taking in the news of his good fortune.

Last Friday’s EuroMillions Draw had a special “Ireland Only Raffle’ with a top prize of €1 million to mark the St. Patrick’s weekend.

The lucky winner said: “I hadn’t a notion that I’d won it. I checked my tickets in my local store over the weekend and the shopkeeper told me I won something but I didn’t know what.

"I was delighted when I learned I had won the Ireland’s Only Raffle one million euro prize. It’s massive news to take in so will take some time out to consider what this win will do for me and my family.”

And he is counting down the day until he heads off to the Caribbean.

“One thing is for sure, I will be enjoying time in a sunnier climate. I won’t be leaving for good but I’ll be able to spend at least six months of the year abroad. I definitely won’t miss the Irish winters."

“I have always dreamed of living on one of the islands in the Caribbean but my actual pension did not stretch that far. The €1 million win means that I can escape Irish winters here and live the dream".

And, it seems like all the luck is in Dublin today. Another Dublin man was in National Lottery headquarters this week after scooping the top prize of €50,000 on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The winning €5 ticket was sold at the Price Cutter store on Thomas Hand Street in Skerries, Co. Dublin.

