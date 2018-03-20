Dublin

Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous

They are spending their winnings in the best style possible too.

Money

We assume that his Paddy's Day went down a treat...

A retired Dublin pensioner who scooped a spectacular €1 million on last Friday’s (16th March) EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ revealed today that he is to set sail to live half the year in the sunny Caribbean.

Sure, why wouldn't you. We'd all only love to do the same. 

The lucky Dubliner, who wishes to keep his win private, said becoming an instant millionaire means he can fulfill a dream he always had to spend Irish winters in a sunny climate.

The ectastic winner, who bought his golden Quick Pick ticket at the CostCutter Store in Windy Arbour in Dundrum, Dublin 14 on Thursday 15th March, said he is still taking in the news of his good fortune.

Last Friday’s EuroMillions Draw had a special “Ireland Only Raffle’ with a top prize of €1 million to mark the St. Patrick’s weekend.

The lucky winner said: “I hadn’t a notion that I’d won it. I checked my tickets in my local store over the weekend and the shopkeeper told me I won something but I didn’t know what. 

"I was delighted when I learned I had won the Ireland’s Only Raffle one million euro prize. It’s massive news to take in so will take some time out to consider what this win will do for me and my family.”

And he is counting down the day until he heads off to the Caribbean.

“One thing is for sure, I will be enjoying time in a sunnier climate. I won’t be leaving for good but I’ll be able to spend at least six months of the year abroad. I definitely won’t miss the Irish winters."

“I have always dreamed of living on one of the islands in the Caribbean but my actual pension did not stretch that far. The €1 million win means that I can escape Irish winters here and live the dream".

And, it seems like all the luck is in Dublin today. Another Dublin man was in National Lottery headquarters this week after scooping the top prize of €50,000 on an All Cash Platinum scratch card. The winning €5 ticket was sold at the Price Cutter store on Thomas Hand Street in Skerries, Co. Dublin.

Some counties just have all the luck...

READ NEXT: Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Irish lotto euromillions lotto money Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
Dublin's Newest Millionaire Has Been Revealed And We're Extremely Jealous
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
These Are All The Phones Found On Dublin Bus In The Past Week
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Calls Made For Luas To Provide Alternative Transport Due To Overcrowded Trams
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
Dublin Ranks Higher Than Paris And Rome In New Global Quality Of Life Survey
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
Numerous Dublin Bus Services Disrupted Due To Heavy Snowfall On Sunday
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
This Flahavan's Breakfast Pop-Up On Harcourt Street Is Giving Away FREE Porridge On Three Mornings This Week
Sponsored

This Flahavan's Breakfast Pop-Up On Harcourt Street Is Giving Away FREE Porridge On Three Mornings This Week
Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
Entertainment

Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert
A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
Dublin

A Number Of Issues Have Left Large Parts Of Dublin Without Water Until Later Today
Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To
Food and Drink

Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
News

The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
Entertainment

The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin