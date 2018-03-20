Dublin City Council Have Made A Decision On The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert

It was arranged for the 17th May.

If you were hoping to see these boys in the capital this summer, you'll find lots of 'Satisfaction' in this post.

It looked in doubt for a while after Croke Park residents held a meeting to put a halt to a fourth concert in Croke Park but The Rolling Stones concert WILL be going ahead.

Dublin City Council have granted a licence for the concert according to The Journal and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 23.

It's the first time the band have played in Ireland in over 10 years.

The granted licence was subject to 16 conditions which included safety, fire and noise plans being adhered to, an agreed sum of money being paid to gardaí and the concert has to be done and dusted strict by 11pm.

Normally, there is only permission for three concerts per year at GAA's HQ and that quota had already been filled by Taylor Swift (June 15 and 16) and Michael Bublé (July 7).

However, a statement released by the stadium director of Croke Park at the start of the year confirmed that they were looking to hold a fourth concert. The statement read:

"Dear neighbour,

I wanted to personally let you know this morning before the placement of a notice in the Irish Independent and Herald newspapers tomorrow, Friday, 2nd February.

Aiken Promotions intend making an application to Dublin City Council Planning Authority for a licence to hold a concert in Croke Park on Thursday, 17 May 2018.

Croke Park has planning permission to host three special events per annum under its special events license granted by Dublin City Council but event promoters can and have applied for additional special event licenses in Croke Park so the stadium has hosted more than three special events in one calendar year.

Three concerts have already been announced to take place in 2018: Michael Bublé on July 7th and Taylor Swift on June 15th & 16th. The fourth concert date will be subject to license and further details on this license process will be shared with you as it becomes available.

This proposed date for the possible concert in May would be the only event or match to be scheduled in Croke Park to take place in May and would bring the number of events scheduled in the stadium to 30 for this calendar year. Last year there were 27 fixtures and only 2 concerts and there was a total of 31 stadium events in 2016.

Julianne Savage, who many of you already know will be in touch to share further details and the planning license application information with you when they are confirmed.

Once again, thank you for your continued support and cooperation.

Le gach dea-ghuí,

Peter McKenna"

