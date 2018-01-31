Consider This Shiny New Camden St Cocktail Bar Your Weekend Go-To

Dublin foodie mavens have been haunting chinese restaurant, cocktail bar and late-night venue Hang Dai since it opened on Camden St over a year ago.

Authentic Asian food paired with late-night entertainment from Dublin's hippest music-makers means you'd be hard pushed to find a reason to leave Hang Dai.

Now, the recent addition of the Gold Bar upstairs means we may as well hang our hat inside the gilded door - because we will never, ever want to leave.

Perfect for pre or post dinner drinks, the Gold Bar seats 14 people inside and a further 12 outside and serves up small plates from the main restaurant downstairs, snacks and cocktails glittering with notes of the gold theme.

Of course, expertly curated tunes will provide the soundtrack to your experience with Toby Hatchett's bespoke sound system complementing the red leather, gold mirrored ceiling and brass fittings he's fitted out the bar with.

Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm till late - the Gold Bar is available to book now for parties of all sizes.

Hangover heads will also be thrilled to know that Hang Dai is now open for bookings on Sundays, from 2pm – 10pm for Sunday dinners of whole-roasted crispy duck and sharing plates, or lazy lunches of dumplings, noodles and cocktails.



Ideal.

