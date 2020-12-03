Dún Laoghaire to host unique drive-in cinema this Christmas

Eight great Christmas movies over four days.
You can tick a couple of your End Of 2020 boxes off with this one fantastic event:
- See a movie on the big screen before the year is out? Check
- Attend a drive-in cinema? Check
- Watch a classic Christmas movie? Check
- Do all of the above in a very unique setting? We weren't previously aware that this was even on our 2020 Bucket List, but here we are!
This drive-in cinema will be located at the ferry terminal at Dún Laoghaire, which is quite different to the settings we normally see these movies in, but one sure to make for a memorable experience.
The full line-up for Christmas movies is as follows:
Saturday, December 12
Frozen - 2pm
The Grinch - 6pm
Sunday, December 13
The Polar Express - 2pm
Home Alone - 6pm
Saturday, December 19
Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - 2pm
The Muppet Christmas Carol - 6pm
Sunday December 20
Arthur Christmas - 2pm
Fred Claus - 6pm
Tickets will be available for purchase via Eventbrite, and will be €10 per vehicle.
