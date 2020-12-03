Close

Dún Laoghaire to host unique drive-in cinema this Christmas

By Rory Cashin

December 3, 2020 at 10:30am

Eight great Christmas movies over four days.

You can tick a couple of your End Of 2020 boxes off with this one fantastic event:

- See a movie on the big screen before the year is out? Check

- Attend a drive-in cinema? Check

- Watch a classic Christmas movie? Check

- Do all of the above in a very unique setting? We weren't previously aware that this was even on our 2020 Bucket List, but here we are!

This drive-in cinema will be located at the ferry terminal at Dún Laoghaire, which is quite different to the settings we normally see these movies in, but one sure to make for a memorable experience.

The full line-up for Christmas movies is as follows:

Saturday, December 12

Frozen - 2pm

The Grinch - 6pm

Sunday, December 13

The Polar Express - 2pm

Home Alone - 6pm

Saturday, December 19

Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - 2pm

The Muppet Christmas Carol - 6pm

Sunday December 20

Arthur Christmas - 2pm

Fred Claus - 6pm

Tickets will be available for purchase via Eventbrite, and will be €10 per vehicle.

