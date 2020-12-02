Stella Cinema have announced their fantastic Christmas movie line-up

Celebrate returning to the big screen with one of these festive classics.

Cinemas being able to reopen in December feels like a small stroke of good luck, as not only do movie lovers get to go back to the cinema, but they'll be greeted by the warm embrace of a classic Christmas movie.

Much like the re-opening of the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, the Stella Cinema in Rathmines have announced a pretty fantastic selection box of festive favourites:

Die Hard

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

It's A Wonderful Life

Miracle on 34th Street

The Grinch

The Holiday

The Nightmare Before Christmas

For anyone who isn't in the mood for a Christmas classic and wanting to check out something brand new, the Stella will also be screening new releases including Wolfwalkers, Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, Pixie, Kajillionaire, and the re-edited version of The Godfather Part III, titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

All the details on times and dates can be found right here.

