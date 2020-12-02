Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Stella Cinema have announced their fantastic Christmas movie line-up

By Rory Cashin

December 2, 2020 at 10:29am

Share:

Celebrate returning to the big screen with one of these festive classics.

Cinemas being able to reopen in December feels like a small stroke of good luck, as not only do movie lovers get to go back to the cinema, but they'll be greeted by the warm embrace of a classic Christmas movie.

Much like the re-opening of the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, the Stella Cinema in Rathmines have announced a pretty fantastic selection box of festive favourites:

  • Die Hard
  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • It's A Wonderful Life
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • The Grinch
  • The Holiday
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas

For anyone who isn't in the mood for a Christmas classic and wanting to check out something brand new, the Stella will also be screening new releases including Wolfwalkers, Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, Pixie, Kajillionaire, and the re-edited version of The Godfather Part III, titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

All the details on times and dates can be found right here.

READ NEXT: Omniplex Cinemas announce the full line-up of movies coming this Friday

Share:

Latest articles

Henry Street traders given go-ahead to operate this Christmas

QUIZ: Can you guess Irish people's favourite songs, artists and podcasts in 2020?

A Dublin 8 bakery is selling €2 coffees all day to mark its first birthday

Dublin is about to get a new fried chicken joint called Happy Endings

You may also love

Henry Street traders given go-ahead to operate this Christmas

Dublin is about to get a new fried chicken joint called Happy Endings

One of Dublin's favourite vegan restaurants is closing its doors for good

Christmas sandwiches in Dublin - eight sambos that are better than the Moist Maker

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.