The Light House Cinema is showing loads of Christmas classics this season including Home Alone and Die Hard

By Sarah Finnan

November 28, 2020 at 10:30am

Home Alone and Die Hard are amongst two of the classic Christmas movies included on The Light House Cinema's reopening weekend schedule.

Good news if you've been missing going to the pictures as cinemas will be allowed to reopen from next week and Dublin's Light House has quite the opening weekend planned to celebrate.

Saying they are "thrilled to announce" their imminent return, they'll reopen their doors to the public from next Friday. Very excited to get some of our favourite flicks back rolling on the big screen, they've pulled out all the stops when picking what movies to put on and there are some absolute classics in there.

Already announcing their 'naughty or nice' list, the Light House is kicking things off with some ever-popular Christmas classics including The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone (a personal favourite) and Elf. Not forgetting the timeless It's A Wonderful Life and of course, Die Hard, for what festive movie marathon would be complete without it?

We can almost smell the popcorn already. It's been far too long I tells ya.

