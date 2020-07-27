Entry into Rathfarnham Castle will be free of charge until the end of the year, it has been announced today.

The decision to waive the entry fee into Rathfarnham Castle is part of the Government's July Stimulus Plan encouraging domestic tourism. Other sites around the country to waive their fees include Castletown House in Co. Kildare and Ormond Castle in Co. Tipperary.

Rathfarnham Castle has issued a statement, encouraging patrons to book online before visiting. Details on how to do so can be found below...

From today July 27th until the end of the year, entry to Rathfarnham Castle will be free of charge! It's best to pre-book your visit by calling us at 01 493 9462 or emailing us at [email protected] We look forward to seeing you! #MakeABreakForIt @VisitDublin @opwireland pic.twitter.com/ZlN3a0AM7h — Rathfarnham Castle (@rathfarnhamopw) July 27, 2020

Rathfarnham Castle is open seven days a week from May to September and from Wednesday to Sunday during winter. It reopened on Friday, July 3 after being closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. You can find out more about the south Dublin attraction here.

