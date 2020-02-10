Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Dublin /

  • Even more snow expected in Dublin following lunchtime shower

Even more snow expected in Dublin following lunchtime shower

By Darragh Murphy

February 10, 2020 at 3:55pm

Share:

When Met Eireann revealed the forecast for Monday, some in Dublin felt that the national forecaster was off the mark with its snow prediction.

Before lunchtime on Monday, Dublin was bathed in sun and while it was very cold in the capital, few believed that snow would be arriving at any point.

That all changed at around 2pm, when a snow shower arrived and caught out many who felt that they were safe to venture out for lunch without umbrellas.

The snow has since cleared in Dublin but, apparently, we're in for even more over the coming 24 hours.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place for the whole country until midnight on Tuesday night and Dubs can expect even more snowfall.

In its Dublin forecast, a Met Eireann spokesperson said: "Cold and very windy tonight with some showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow, with some snow accumulations in places, especially on high ground. Overnight minima of 0 to +2 degrees, with frost and icy patches in spite of the strong wind.

"A frosty and icy start tomorrow morning with snow lying in places. Cold and very windy again with sunny spells and further hail, sleet and snow showers. Afternoon highs of 2 to 4 degrees, in strong and squally westerly winds."

Wrap up if you're heading out, folks!

Share:

Latest articles

The Sugar Club is hosting an 'Anti-Valentine Show' this weekend

This 'Tapas Trail' date night is the next best thing to a trip to Spain

Five free things to do in Dublin over the next few weeks

Here's how to get a spot at our next brunch club

You may also love

Snow to fall in Dublin later today with two weather warnings in place

Handsome Burger and Camile Thai coming to Dublin Airport

3OH!3 are coming to Dublin for a headline show in May

When PF Chang's will open in Dundrum after slight delay to original plans

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy