Even more snow expected in Dublin following lunchtime shower

When Met Eireann revealed the forecast for Monday, some in Dublin felt that the national forecaster was off the mark with its snow prediction.

Before lunchtime on Monday, Dublin was bathed in sun and while it was very cold in the capital, few believed that snow would be arriving at any point.

That all changed at around 2pm, when a snow shower arrived and caught out many who felt that they were safe to venture out for lunch without umbrellas.

The snow has since cleared in Dublin but, apparently, we're in for even more over the coming 24 hours.

A Status Yellow snow/ice warning remains in place for the whole country until midnight on Tuesday night and Dubs can expect even more snowfall.

In its Dublin forecast, a Met Eireann spokesperson said: "Cold and very windy tonight with some showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow, with some snow accumulations in places, especially on high ground. Overnight minima of 0 to +2 degrees, with frost and icy patches in spite of the strong wind.

"A frosty and icy start tomorrow morning with snow lying in places. Cold and very windy again with sunny spells and further hail, sleet and snow showers. Afternoon highs of 2 to 4 degrees, in strong and squally westerly winds."

Wrap up if you're heading out, folks!