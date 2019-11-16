The Bernard Shaw received quite a bit of backlash from a social media post on Friday.

Ahead of the opening night of the pub's new premises in Glasnevin, a meme appeared on The Bernard Shaw's Instagram which seemed to suggest that those from the Northside of Dublin were weapon-toting thugs before the pub relocated across the Liffey.

The pub has since apologised for the meme following the social media outrage but not before a PR agency made the decision to cancel a scheduled event at The Bernard Shaw on Saturday evening.

She Networks, who had organised an event called 'Where Art Goes' for The Bernard Shaw, revealed on Friday evening that they had been left with no choice but to call off the show; which was set to feature live performances, DJ sets and art.

We also want to apologise to the artists who were scheduled to perform for our event. They have all been contacted privately before we released this & all thankfully are on the same page. We’ll be back with another event soon. ❤️ — She Networks (@SheNetworksPR) November 15, 2019

"After a classist Instagram post made by the Bernard Shaw earlier today (which has since been deleted), we regret to inform you all that we are left with no choice but to cancel our Where Art Goes event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow evening," She Networks explained in a statement.

"Our entire message is to highlight to the people of Ireland where are can still thrive and flourish without any form of prejudice or classism.

"We will always do our best to represent the underrepresented. We hope a resolution can be found."