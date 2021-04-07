FAI release statement on Euro 2020 games in Dublin and the news isn't great

The FAI have issued a statement regarding Dublin's status as a host city for this summer's European Championships.

Dublin is one of 12 host cities that were due to host games at Euro 2020 before the tournament was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. European football's governing body UEFA had asked for assurances to provided today on the likelihood of each stadium being able to accommodate supporters at the games and the FAI has this afternoon issued the following statement:

'The Football Association of Ireland, on advice and guidance from the Government, has today notified UEFA that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic it is not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June.

'In so doing, we have advised UEFA that the matter will be kept under review and that the Dublin LOS team including Government will continue to discuss all issues with UEFA on an ongoing basis.

'All partners of the Local Organising Structure – Government, the FAI, Aviva Stadium and Dublin City Council - recognise the challenges presented by spectator attendance at Aviva Stadium for the scheduled hosting of four matches at EURO 2020 this summer and that public health issues are the most important consideration in the organisation of the project.

'FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said: “We have made our submission to UEFA today and now await their response once submissions from all 12 host cities have been received and considered.”'

It has been reported this week that Dublin is the most likely city to lose its status as host. The capital had been due to hold four matches at the Aviva Stadium this summer.

