Dublin cottage with 'disco toilet' wins Home of the Year

The winner of the 2021 edition of Home of the Year was revealed last night and it was the owner of a Dublin cottage who took the prize.

Over the course of the Home of the Year series, judges Hugh Wallace, Suzie McAdam and Amanda Bone ran their eye over 21 homes before whittling them down to seven for last night's final.

In total there were four Dublin houses in the final, along with others in Cork, Limerick and Galway, but it was Jen Sheahan's 1800s artisan cottage that came out on top. Really, the fact she had a disco ball in her bathroom (below) should have sealed the deal but apparently there were other aspects to be considered.

Seriously though, Jen's home was a deserved winner and a testament to her creativity and ability to make use of a small space. As Suzie said: "I love that Jen's home was packed full of personality - these functional areas and yet we saw colour. She even had a disco bathroom which I thought was so much fun. This home represents everything this competition is about, it's the right end to the story."

You can catch up on the final of Home of the Year on RTÉ Player now.

(all pics: RTÉ)

