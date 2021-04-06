A large portion of the Phoenix Park to be closed to pedestrians and traffic for two months

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced plans to carry out essential repair works to the North Road inside the Phoenix Park.

The road runs parallel to Blackhorse Avenue and works will take place between Monday, April 12 and Friday, June 18. During this period, there will be no access for pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles to the area of the North Road from Ratra House to the Garda Headquarters building.

Other points of note for the works can be viewed below:

The Cabra Gate, Grangegorman Gate and other pedestrian gates along the works route will remain closed for the duration of these works

Pedestrian access will be maintained at the Hole in the Wall Gate and North Circular Road Gate.

OPW and the appointed contractor will have traffic management in place with diversions

The Odd Lamp Road will open for the duration of these On approach to the Ratra House area of the Park, traffic will be diverted onto Odd Lamp Road across to Chesterfield Avenue.

No traffic will be permitted to travel from Garda Head Quarters in a westerly direction. This traffic will be diverted to Chesterfield Avenue at Fountain Road

Local access will be maintained for those working in Garda Head Quarters, McKee Barracks, Dublin Zoo and those living along the route.

The OPW have said that 'this section of road has not had any significant works carried out to it since the early 2000s other than minor and localised repairs to the surface of the road. The road surface is now in very poor condition, is considered dangerous and represents a hazard to road users. The adjacent footpath surface is also in poor condition as are the abutting kerbs.'

The project will involve 'the removal and disposal of existing road surface and relaying of new road surface, taking up, cleaning and relaying of existing granite kerbs and the removal and disposal of existing footpath and relaying of new footpath surface. Other ancillary works will include installation of traffic calming ramps along the 2.5 kilometre stretch of road.'

You can read more about the upcoming works via this link.

