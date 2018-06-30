News Food and Drink Dublin

This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management

"We thank you for your custom over the past six years"

Farm Feat

One of Dublin's most popular restaurants has closed it's doors to reopen under new management.

A sign posted to the window of Farm Restaurant on Leeson St. reads:

'The restaurant has been sold and will reopen soon under new management. We thank you for your custom over the past six years. Your patronage in the meantime is very welcome at Farm restaurant 3 Dawson St Dublin 2'

25469544 Feb1 4F9E 836B 67F82Ead281F

The Irish family owned restaurants pride themselves on using organic, locally-sourced ingredients and providing a wide range of healthy vegetarian and vegan options with menus that take inspiration from 'far-flung destinations'.

dublin restaurants farm restaurant
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

