PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Have a safe and happy Pride everyone!
Dublin, you absolute beaut.
Pride month culminates this weekend with parades and celebrations all over the country - and the weather could not be better for it.
Last night, iconic Dublin buildings were lit up in rainbow colours to mark the weekend, and we've never seen them looking better.
The photos, showing The Government Buildings and the Bank of Ireland building on College Green, were shared on social media by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, as well as passersby in the city.
Gorgeous. Have a safe and happy Pride everyone!
