Firefighters Dealt With A Pretty Bizarre Car Fire In Tallaght Last Night

'We used breathing apparatus to protect the firefighters against the toxic smoke...'

Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with an abandoned car on fire in Tallaght last night. Inside, they discovered that the vehicle was filled with burning domestic waste.

DFB revealed on Twitter that firefighters used breathing apparatus to protect against toxic smoke. One fire engine attended the scene.

