Firefighters Dealt With A Pretty Bizarre Car Fire In Tallaght Last Night

'We used breathing apparatus to protect the firefighters against the toxic smoke...'

Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with an abandoned car on fire in Tallaght last night. Inside, they discovered that the vehicle was filled with burning domestic waste.

Tallaght fire station at an abandoned car #fire last night. We use breathing apparatus to protect the #firefighters against the toxic smoke, in this case the car had been filled with domestic waste. 1 fire engine attended #Dublin pic.twitter.com/fQHvqe0uSR — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 15, 2018

DFB revealed on Twitter that firefighters used breathing apparatus to protect against toxic smoke. One fire engine attended the scene.

