Five places that are still doing takeaway in Kilmainham and Inchicore during lockdown

Important food info for all you food lovers in Kilmainham and Inchicore during the Level 5 restrictions.

If you happen to live in the Kilmainham or Inchicore area and you're looking for something for dinner that isn't the usual chinese or chipper or whatever your favourite, go-to take away meal might be, then check out these five restaurants that are doing a collection and take-away service.

BROYAGE BISTRO

Located at the Hilton Kilmainham, the Broyage Bar & Bistro are still serving up their usual highlights of great, tasty mains and sides, and they're all available for collection every day from 1pm to 8.30pm.

BRU HOUSE KILMAINHAM

Located at the spot formerly housing Union8, Bru House Kilmainham have made their menu available for delivery, or collection/takeaway, with the menu overflowing with options like chicken wings, veggie nachos, beef ribs, and their infamous BRU Burger.

FUNTO

This Italian restaurant can be found on Grattan Crescent, facing the Credit Union, and has all of the usual specialities like pizza and pasta, garlic bread and home-made skin-on fries.

LA DOLCE VITA

Located above the Patriot's Inn, facing the entrance to the IMMA grounds, this Italian restaurant specialises in amazing pizzas and pastas, and they're open to take away from 4pm to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 3pm to 9pm on Sundays.

LIME TREE CAFE

This hot spot can be found facing the entrance to Kilmainham Gaol, and they serve takeaway breakfast from 8.30am to 11.30am on Mondays to Fridays (10am to 12pm on Saturdays), and lunch from 11.30am to 3.30pm during the week (12pm to 4pm on Saturdays).

