Dublin

A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today

You're being advised to check flight information before you fly.

Dublin Airport

If there's not problems on our side putting a halt to flights and transport, then it's something else.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that a number of flights from Dublin Airport to and from a number of destinations in the US and Europe have been cancelled due to harsh weather in the US and a strike in France. 

Dublin Airport flights that have been affected are flights to and from: Newark, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Newburgh, Paris, Barcelona, Malaga and Alicante.

It is being advised that you check the latest information with your airline before coming to Dublin Airport.

You can also find live updates about flights to and from Dublin Airport here.

READ NEXT: PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Dublin Airport flights
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed
The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed
The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Reopening Of This Highly-Anticipated Dublin Establishment May Be In Trouble
The Reopening Of This Highly-Anticipated Dublin Establishment May Be In Trouble
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
This Dublin Pub Is Donating All Of Its Bar Proceeds From Good Friday To Charity
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
Dublin

VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
News

If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
Complete This Quick Survey To Win a Luxurious Stay At Cliff Townhouse
Competitions

Complete This Quick Survey To Win a Luxurious Stay At Cliff Townhouse

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin