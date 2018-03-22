A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today

You're being advised to check flight information before you fly.

If there's not problems on our side putting a halt to flights and transport, then it's something else.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that a number of flights from Dublin Airport to and from a number of destinations in the US and Europe have been cancelled due to harsh weather in the US and a strike in France.

Dublin Airport flights that have been affected are flights to and from: Newark, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Newburgh, Paris, Barcelona, Malaga and Alicante.



A number of transatlantic flights have been cancelled to/from @DublinAirport today due to severe weather on east coast of the US. Also French ATC strike has resulted in small number of cancellations. Please check latest flight info with your airline before coming to the airport. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 22, 2018

It is being advised that you check the latest information with your airline before coming to Dublin Airport.

You can also find live updates about flights to and from Dublin Airport here.

