PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra

Does his house have some 'Room To Improve'?

He's often quick to comment on what he thinks needs to be done to other people's houses but now you get the chance to have a gawk at his.

That's right, Ireland's most famous architect and television star, Dermot Bannon has put his family home up for sale.

The Room To Improve host is selling his "Beautiful family home" in Drumcondra for €649,000.

The home is also "complimented by a wonderfully designed extension to the rear overlooking a mature west facing garden extending in excess of 65m".

Let's have a look inside...

Situated at 21 Bantry Road, those interested are told to come visit to "fully appreciate the excellent location and features of this home."

The ad description reads:

"A simply beautiful family home complimented by a wonderfully designed extension to the rear overlooking a mature west facing garden extending in excess of 65m. DNG are delighted to present this substantial family residence in this most desirable location in the ever popular surrounds of Bantry Road.

"With all the hallmarks and distinguishing characteristics of the 1920's number 21 is in impeccable condition throughout having been well cared for and enhanced to exacting standards by it's current owners. The bright and well proportioned accommodation has many lovely features that include: high ceilings, original solid wood flooring, Scandinavian pine windows, original cast iron fireplaces, picture rails, teak doors and many more.

"Beyond the elevated front garden an entrance hallway leads to a comfortable sitting room opening to the modern open plan kitchen/dining area. There is a utility area and guest bathroom on this level. Three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs complete the accommodation.

"This wonderful home is ideally located within walking distance of numerous excellent amenities including local shops, cafes and restaurants. Excellent educational facilities are all nearby and Bantry Road provides easy access to good public transport links and the M50 intersection."

You can find the full advertisement for Bannon's home here. What do you make of it? does his house have 'Room To Improve'?

READ NEXT: If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here