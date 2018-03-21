News

If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital

Yep, we're still waiting for our name to come up too...

Free1

Every week the Back Page kindly chooses two names and gives a free lunch to anyone with either of them, and as usual we were buzzing to see if our name finally made it onto their chalkboard. 

Although we personally weren't in luck this time, it's a good week for any Richards and Raissas as the Back Page has dedicated a free lunch solely to them.

If any of you lucky ducks happen to be blessed with the name Richard or Raissa, you can bag a free lunch between 10am and 3:30pm all week long.

So what are you waiting for, head on down to the Back Page in Phibsborough and claim your lunch on the house - just don't forget to bring your ID along with you.

The offer ends this Friday, and a new set of names will be revealed next week.

Yep, we're praying that our names finally make an appearance too...

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

