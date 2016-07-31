Feature

12 Pubs And Restaurants The Pope Should Visit While He's In Dublin

The Church is obvious but where else should His Holiness go?

Pope Francis has now confirmed his visit to Dublin this summer and it will be all systems go to make sure everything is in place for his arrival.

Like any visitor to Dublin, The Pontiff will want to see the sights. He'll be visiting Croker as well as performing Mass at the Phoenix Park so we reckon he'll have worked up quite a thirst by the time the Popemobile heads back to Rome. 

So where are the best spots for a Pope to visit in the capital? We've come up with a few which we think will suit him down to the ground... 

(warning: this article may contain groan-inducing puns)

1. Mary's

The first port of call would have to be this Wicklow Street haunt and the namesake of the Mother of God. 

2. Jerusalem

Shares a name with a city of many connections to Christianity. Offers some of the finest Middle Eastern dining in the city but His Holiness will have to remember to bring his own wine. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 16 42 36

3. MVP

An American equivalent of VIP, a status which The Pope will certainly attain during his spell in Dublin. 

A post shared by MVP (@mvpdublin) on

4. The Palace 

Not quite as big or fancy as the Papal Residence in The Vatican City but a fine pub nonetheless with great Guinness. 

5. The Hill 

Jesus gave many Sermons On The Mount, which is close enough.

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 16 40 02

6. The Black Sheep 

If the ostracised Judas is gonna be hanging out anywhere, it's gonna be here. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 16 38 00

7. Lamb Doyle's

Jesus was often referred to as the Lamb Of God so this works for us. 

A post shared by Lamb Doyles (@lambdoyles) on

8. The Hole In The Wall 

Not much of a religous connection here but given that Pope Francis will be delivering Mass in the Phoenix Park, he'll need somewhere local to wind down afterwards. 

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 16 30 57

9. The Temple Bar 

A temple is kind of like a church so this should work. 

10. The Carpenter 

No harm in heading out towards Castleknock in tribute to the occupation of Christ.

Screen Shot 2018 03 21 At 16 29 18

11. Trinity Bar

The Holy Trinity should find it easy to get a table for three in here. 

12. The Church

Ya thought we'd forgotten it! Obviously the most appropriate venue for Pope Francis to wet his whistle and hit the dancefloor is The Church Bar off Jervis Street. 

Any other appropriate venues we've missed out on? Let us know in the comments!

