Flybe Announce Extremely LOW Fare From Dublin Airport To London

After all the snow and the madness of St. Patrick's Day, Ireland we love you but it's time to get away, just for a couple of days.

If you're also thinking like this, then you're just in luck because Flybe has announced that there is currently loads of low flights going for cheap from Dublin Airport

A low €14.99, one way, is the starting fare on flights from Dublin to London Southend Airport and low fares to five European destinations from London Southend.

The discount starts on 22nd March and ends on Wednesday 4th April and applies to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday flights travelling between 3 April to 12 July 2018.

The same discount applies to flights from London Southend Airport to Prague, Budapest, Manchester, Groningen and Cologne, providing Irish passengers with a gateway to Europe via London Southend at a low fare.

Over 10,000 seats across six destinations available at the low fare starting from €14.99

London Southend Airport has its own dedicated railway station 100 paces from the terminal and it takes as little as 5 minutes to go from ‘plane to train’ meaning you could be in the heart of London in no time.

If this is something that tickles your fancy, head on to the Flybe website now and get booking.

READ NEXT: Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here