Here's Where You Can Get A Full Irish For Just €2 In The City Tomorrow

We'll take five, please...

Breakfast1

The indescribable combination of runny eggs, crispy rashers, sausages, pudding and toast on the one plate is one of the most drool-worthy breakfasts we can think of.

And what's the only thing that is better than a jam-packed full Irish? A jam-packed full Irish for just €2!

Yep, you read it correctly.

Thanks to Ruby's Pizza & Grill, you can bag yourself a delish brekkie for less than the price of most train tickets.

And a full Irish is just one of many breakfasts on the menu - omelettes, a burrito and a breakfast burger *drools* are also available for €2. 

Sadly the offer ends on Friday 23rd, but it sounds like the perfect way to start your weekend off right. 

If you want to take up the offer, head in to Ruby's Pizza & Grill in Point Square between 9am to 12pm tomorrow, and enjoy a cheap as chips breakfast.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

