Dublin

Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch

This would top off an already deadly night.

Rolling Stones

If you're one of the lucky fans who'll manage to get a ticket on Friday to see the evergreen, The Rolling Stones, you will also be in with the chance to meet the band personally as they rock out Croke Park. 

The boys open their 'No Filter' tour in Dublin on May 17 and company 'IfOnly' are allowing fans to get up close and personal with the band - if they are willing to fork out €20k for the experience. 

Paying this sum, although it is colossal, means that you'll be treated like one of the band members for the duration of the day. 

The description for the meet-and-greet reads: “This summer The Stones will continue to make their way through Europe on their 'No Filter' mega tour, and IfOnly has your invitation to meet the mythical rockers in person.

“A pair of premium seats await you at the available tour date of your choice, where you will arrive to the venue early for a special pre-show reception.

“Then get ready as Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie unleash a half century of unforgettable hooks. From Sticky Fingers to Tattoo You, The Stones are behind some of the most influential albums in popular music. Witness the band’s signature live electricity from some of the best seats in the house.

"Your incredible evening will culminate with a face-to-face meeting with The Stones themselves.

“Shake hands with the legendary musicians and capture the moment forever in a photo.

“You will also take home a custom-picked merchandise bag packed with limited edition concert memorabilia.

“Funds from this experience will benefit Community Links, an environmental, service-learning, immersion, volunteer, and international educational organization.”

These VIP packages have sold out quickly all over Europe but there is still ones available for Croke Park. 

It would be some story to tell the grandchildren, scrap that, EVERYONE. That is, if you have that sort of money to spend. 

READ NEXT: A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

The Rolling Stones Croke Park Musician
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch
Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
Seven Luas Trams Will Be Transferred From Red Line To Green Line Says Minister For Transport
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
The Construction Of An Iconic Dublin Building Has Been Turned Down By An Bord Pleanála
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
New Survey Reveals 'The Snapper' Is The Most Iconic Dublin Movie
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
BREAKING: There Will Be Major Disruption To DART And Inter-City Services Over Easter Weekend
The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed
The Itinerary For The Pope's Visit To Dublin Has Been Confirmed
The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Top 10 Most Clamped Streets In Dublin Have Been Revealed
The Reopening Of This Highly-Anticipated Dublin Establishment May Be In Trouble
The Reopening Of This Highly-Anticipated Dublin Establishment May Be In Trouble
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
This Shop Closing On The Northside Has Left Hundreds Furious
A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
Dublin

A Number Of Flights Have Been Cancelled At Dublin Airport Today
VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
Dublin

VIDEO: A Large Fire Has Broken Out At A Hotel In Ballymun
PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
Dublin

PICS: Dermot Bannon's "Beautiful" Home Is Up For Sale In Drumcondra
If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital
News

If Your Name Is Richard Or Raissa Here's How You Can Get Free Lunch This Week In The Capital

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
News

Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
What's On

YAAAAS - This Brilliant Brunch Event Is Back And We Are Living For It
WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: You Probably Missed Aengus Mac Grianna's Hilarious Sign Off Reel On The News Last Night
WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day
Dublin

WATCH: The Script Broke A Guinness World Record In The Most Irish Way Possible On Paddy's Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin