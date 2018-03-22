Fans Can Personally Meet The Rolling Stones At Their Croke Park Concert But There's A Big Catch

This would top off an already deadly night.

If you're one of the lucky fans who'll manage to get a ticket on Friday to see the evergreen, The Rolling Stones, you will also be in with the chance to meet the band personally as they rock out Croke Park.

The boys open their 'No Filter' tour in Dublin on May 17 and company 'IfOnly' are allowing fans to get up close and personal with the band - if they are willing to fork out €20k for the experience.

Paying this sum, although it is colossal, means that you'll be treated like one of the band members for the duration of the day.

The description for the meet-and-greet reads: “This summer The Stones will continue to make their way through Europe on their 'No Filter' mega tour, and IfOnly has your invitation to meet the mythical rockers in person.

“A pair of premium seats await you at the available tour date of your choice, where you will arrive to the venue early for a special pre-show reception.

“Then get ready as Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie unleash a half century of unforgettable hooks. From Sticky Fingers to Tattoo You, The Stones are behind some of the most influential albums in popular music. Witness the band’s signature live electricity from some of the best seats in the house.

"Your incredible evening will culminate with a face-to-face meeting with The Stones themselves.

“Shake hands with the legendary musicians and capture the moment forever in a photo.

“You will also take home a custom-picked merchandise bag packed with limited edition concert memorabilia.

“Funds from this experience will benefit Community Links, an environmental, service-learning, immersion, volunteer, and international educational organization.”

These VIP packages have sold out quickly all over Europe but there is still ones available for Croke Park.

It would be some story to tell the grandchildren, scrap that, EVERYONE. That is, if you have that sort of money to spend.

