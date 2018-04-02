VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin

CCTV footage has emerged from an attack which took place on Good Friday in Clondalkin where a woman was stabbed and an attempted robbery took place as she entered apartments at Mill Park at around 10pm.

The footage shows a male approaching the woman from behind and trying to grab her handbag.

When the woman resists, the male begins to stab her in the hand and leg.

Despite numerous stabbing motions, the woman comes away with non-life threatening injuries and manages to hold on to her bag.

The video was sent into us by Clyde O' Chaochlaoich and he believes that it could help identify the attacker.

"It was sent in a group text last night and I know people in them [apartments] and that live in Clondalkin myself so thought it was only right to post it up and make people aware.

"I think the attacker's run is very distinctive so that could possible jog someone's memory."

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses and if anyone has any information on the attack, they are urging people to come forward.