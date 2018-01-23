Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018

He's 17 and is going to make A LOT of money in 2018.

Shane Curran leads a very normal teenage life. You know the usual, goes to school in Terenure, makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 list...

Curran - who is 17-years-old - won BT Young Scientist of the year 2017 for his project qCrypt.

He has since turned it into a business which offers an encryption service for your computer.

This service helps make your personal information and documentation safe from attacks and hackers.

The system is able to encrypt data and hold on to it safely until the person wants it to be released or even until after they pass on.

I’m honored to be a part of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Technology list. Congrats to the other list members — onwards and upwards! I’m starting to feel old now... https://t.co/4Al7QFvViV — Shane Curran (@arcurn) January 22, 2018

According to Forbes, Curran is expected to make $5 million (€4.8 million) in revenue in 2018.

He falls into the technology category but there is also another Irish addition on the list.

Simon Phelan (28), founder and chief executive of Hometree, is listed in the industry category,

You can find the full list of "young disrupters" - as described by Forbes - here where around 300 people are listed across 10 categories, including entertainment, finance and technology.

