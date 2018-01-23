Dublin

Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018

He's 17 and is going to make A LOT of money in 2018.

Money

Shane Curran leads a very normal teenage life. You know the usual, goes to school in Terenure, makes the Forbes 30 Under 30 list...

Curran - who is 17-years-old - won BT Young Scientist of the year 2017 for his project qCrypt.

He has since turned it into a business which offers an encryption service for your computer. 

This service helps make your personal information and documentation safe from attacks and hackers.  

The system is able to encrypt data and hold on to it safely until the person wants it to be released or even until after they pass on. 

According to Forbes, Curran is expected to make $5 million (€4.8 million) in revenue in 2018.

He falls into the technology category but there is also another Irish addition on the list. 

Simon Phelan (28), founder and chief executive of Hometree, is listed in the industry category, 

You can find the full list of "young disrupters" - as described by Forbes - here where around 300 people are listed across 10 categories, including entertainment, finance and technology.

READ NEXT: Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
Dublin

WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
Food and Drink

A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin

This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin