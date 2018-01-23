Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments

The show airs at half 9 on Tuesday but here's the sneak preview.

On Saturday we brought you the news that Phil Penny, one of the stars of the Irish reality television show, 'Tallafornia' would be going on First Dates Ireland.

However, before the show has even aired, poor old Philly has made headlines after comments said to his date about her... 'hoop'.

Phil's date was explaining to him how she would like to have a "womanly shape" and a "bigger butt".

The Tallafornian wasn't long reassuring his date that she did have a "womanly shape" and that he had a "little creep" when she arrived.

"Nice little hoop, yeah."

In an aside, Phil went on to explain that "every lad does it and if they say they don't, they're lying".

The episode airs on Tuesday, 23rd of January at 9:30pm. Will you be watching to see how he got on in the end?

