Lifestyle

Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments

The show airs at half 9 on Tuesday but here's the sneak preview.

First Dates Tallafornia

On Saturday we brought you the news that Phil Penny, one of the stars of the Irish reality television show, 'Tallafornia' would be going on First Dates Ireland

However, before the show has even aired, poor old Philly has made headlines after comments said to his date about her... 'hoop'.


If the video is not appearing for you in the article, you can also find it here

Phil's date was explaining to him how she would like to have a "womanly shape" and a "bigger butt".

The Tallafornian wasn't long reassuring his date that she did have a "womanly shape" and that he had a "little creep" when she arrived.

"Nice little hoop, yeah."

In an aside, Phil went on to explain that "every lad does it and if they say they don't, they're lying".

The episode airs on Tuesday, 23rd of January at 9:30pm. Will you be watching to see how he got on in the end?

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
This Killiney House Is Like Something From A Fairytale
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
This Dublin Bar Is Hosting A Very Special Tribute Night To Dolores O'Riordan Next Week
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
The Secret To Getting Much Cheaper Tea And Coffee In Dublin Is Out
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
There's A Genius New App That Will Bring You Brekkie In Bed In Dublin
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie
A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
Dublin

WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
Food and Drink

A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin

This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin