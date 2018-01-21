Dublin

One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'

We're using the term 'star' pretty loosely here

Tallafornia Header New

There's been a hole in the nation's heart ever since our beloved Tallafornia left the airwaves back in 2013, but one of its shining stars is set grace our screens once more on the next episode of First Dates Ireland.

Phil Penny, the one-time love interest of Nikita, once demonstrated his pulling power on nights out for all to see on Tallafornia, but how will he fare in the dating arena? 

Speaking to Irishmirror.ie, Phil has revealed that he's had a tough time since the show ended, having had to deal with a torrent of online abuse from trolls. Yet, despite all the hate, he says he doesn't regret having taken part in the show — he even hinted there could be a reunion around the corner.

Of course, all this will surely play into his dinner conversation on First Dates Ireland. I mean, once you've starred in TV3's answer to Jersey Shore then you pretty much have to spill the beans on some of the show's more memorable moments...

We're genuinely intrigued to see how this episode goes. 

Will you be tuning into First Dates Ireland this week?

READ NEXT: The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport
You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'
One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'
PICS: High Winds Blew The Roof Off A House In Portmarnock Last Night
PICS: High Winds Blew The Roof Off A House In Portmarnock Last Night
Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre
Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre
Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle
Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
Dublin

One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
Dublin

The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
Food and Drink

9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
Shane MacGowan Made Fun Of Bono On 'The Ray D'Arcy Show' Last Night
Video

Shane MacGowan Made Fun Of Bono On 'The Ray D'Arcy Show' Last Night

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin