The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition

Blogger Elle Darby really got more than she bargained for when she sent a little proposition to The Charleville Lodge Hotel.

The 22-year-old "social media influencer" had thought it a simple transaction: she would give the hotel a serious amount of "exposure" in front of her large social media following in exchange for a free stay at the hotel.

But Paul Stenson, owner of The Charleville Lodge Hotel and The White Moose Café, was not having it and shared this influencer's message with his own rather large social media following, stating that it "takes a lot of balls to send an email like that, if not much self-respect and dignity".

Thus #bloggergate began and it has come to the attention of numerous publications internationally — which even prompted Stenson to bill Darby for giving her so much exposure.

Still riding the crest of this controversial wave, Stenson decided yesterday to launch a little competition to give a free stay at the hotel for one clever member of his following...

Here are the current top five leaders in the race:

5. Can I have the t-shirt for free? I'll wear it most days and you'll get great exposure from it. I wore a Universal t-shirt last year and it really has helped them

4. B - BUNCH OF

L - LYING

O - OBSESSIVE

G - GREEDY

G - GOBSHITES

E - EXAGGERATING

R - REAL LIFE

3. "I'm an influencer, because social welfare doesn't sound fancy enough"



2. No bloggers benefited from the making of this t-shirt

1. I demanded freebies at the White Moose Cafe, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt...

To cast your vote or suggest your own slogan for this t-shirt, click HERE.

