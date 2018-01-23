Dublin

WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny

Laughing until we realise it's true...

Dublin Rent Movie

The less we say about renting in Dublin, the better.

Trying to find the ideal place to rent is NEXT TO NEAR IMPOSSIBLE without pumping a lot of your wages into it each week/month. 

Well, this spoof Dublin movie trailer - created by Newscheck with David Atkinson - follows the adventures of Laura, a girl from outside The Pale who dreams of big adventures in the city, watching "KeyWest on Grafton Street" and "trying her first donut."

And it's something that everyone in the renting game in Dublin has come across in their time. 

Then, she gets a dreaded visit from her landlord who tells her that they have to "renovate the house" but not to be surprised if she sees it up online next week for "three times the price because that's just the market"

Laura doesn't want to leave her happy little home but she has no choice. She gets offers from her mother to "move back home". A kind friend tells her that she can "use [his] tent from Body & Soul last year" but she's not desperate enough to accept a €400 a month room in Navan with her own bathroom.

"Not a fucking hope."


If the video is not working for you in the article, you can also find it here

Exclusive screening will take place in that "fancy cinema in Rathmines and no where else".

READ NEXT: A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport
You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport
A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
Food and Drink

A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin

This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin

One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin