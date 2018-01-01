Food and Drink Pubs

A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters

‘It must have been love, but it's over now.’

The Liquor Rooms 008 1024X367

Last year, the gang at The Liquor Rooms brought the first ever 'Shred Your Ex' party to Dublin. 

The night proved so popular that they’re bringing it back – and if you hate Valentine’s Day with an unbridled passion, this is the night for you...

So, what’s it all about? 

On Saturday 10 February, head over to The Liquor Rooms and bring a photo of your ex- guy or girl and do with it what you like. Shred it, use it as a coaster, draw a little moustache on it – the choice is yours. 

You can even win a free drink by sharing your heinous break up stories with their "empathetic bar staff who are there to lend an ear and mix you up some delicious cocktails while you regale them with your tales of woe."

Bring unwanted gifts from an ex to the Dumpster Swap Shop...

There's also gonna be a Dumpster Swap Shop where you can get rid of those once precious but now unwanted pressies from your ex. That sad teddy gripping a love heart with LUV YA 4 EVA? That poxy love heart photo frame? That dodgy necklace? Bring ‘em all in. 

Swap them for someone else’s unwanted gift – or just get rid of it! The Liquor Rooms will make sure anything left behind is given a new home or given to a local charity afterwards.

A post shared by Mathy (@danzigmathy) on

Tunes will be sorted for the night with live music along with their DJ who will be spinning upbeat, heartbreak tunes to dance your heart out with wild abandon. 

Oh, and there's comedy too. Sure if you don't laugh you'll cry, right?

READ NEXT: This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
There Are 11 Dublin Places In The Running For Ireland's Best Burger Crown
There Are 11 Dublin Places In The Running For Ireland's Best Burger Crown
Nine Delicious Personal Trainer-Approved Takeaways To Order In Dublin Tonight
Nine Delicious Personal Trainer-Approved Takeaways To Order In Dublin Tonight
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
PICS: This Lovely New Vegan Cafe Beside Phoenix Park Is A Must-Try For The Weekend
PICS: This Lovely New Vegan Cafe Beside Phoenix Park Is A Must-Try For The Weekend
A Restaurant On South William Street Is Giving Free Car Rides To Dinner For Every Customer
A Restaurant On South William Street Is Giving Free Car Rides To Dinner For Every Customer
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
This Middle-Eastern Restaurant With A Twist Is A Tasty Spot In The Heart Of Rathmines
This Middle-Eastern Restaurant With A Twist Is A Tasty Spot In The Heart Of Rathmines
Seven Of The Most Notions Dishes You Can Order Right Now In Dublin
Seven Of The Most Notions Dishes You Can Order Right Now In Dublin
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It
A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin

This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin

One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Gardaí Seize Deadly Submachine Gun In Lucan Raid
News

Gardaí Seize Deadly Submachine Gun In Lucan Raid

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin