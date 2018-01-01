A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters

‘It must have been love, but it's over now.’

Last year, the gang at The Liquor Rooms brought the first ever 'Shred Your Ex' party to Dublin.

The night proved so popular that they’re bringing it back – and if you hate Valentine’s Day with an unbridled passion, this is the night for you...

So, what’s it all about?

On Saturday 10 February, head over to The Liquor Rooms and bring a photo of your ex- guy or girl and do with it what you like. Shred it, use it as a coaster, draw a little moustache on it – the choice is yours.

You can even win a free drink by sharing your heinous break up stories with their "empathetic bar staff who are there to lend an ear and mix you up some delicious cocktails while you regale them with your tales of woe."

Bring unwanted gifts from an ex to the Dumpster Swap Shop...

There's also gonna be a Dumpster Swap Shop where you can get rid of those once precious but now unwanted pressies from your ex. That sad teddy gripping a love heart with LUV YA 4 EVA? That poxy love heart photo frame? That dodgy necklace? Bring ‘em all in.

Swap them for someone else’s unwanted gift – or just get rid of it! The Liquor Rooms will make sure anything left behind is given a new home or given to a local charity afterwards.

A post shared by Mathy (@danzigmathy) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:55am PST

Tunes will be sorted for the night with live music along with their DJ who will be spinning upbeat, heartbreak tunes to dance your heart out with wild abandon.



Oh, and there's comedy too. Sure if you don't laugh you'll cry, right?

