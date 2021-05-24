Four city centre streets will be pedestrianised from today

Dublin's grand plan for an "outdoor summer" takes a major step today as four city centre streets are pedestrianised from 11am.

The changes are part of a wider programme that will see a number of streets pedestrianised this summer to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining.

From today, Monday May 24, the following four streets will be either traffic-free, or have sections of them traffic-free daily after 11am...

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from Exchequer Street to the Brown Thomas carpark exit

Drury Street from just after its junction with Fade Street to the Drury Street underground carpark

Dame Court From Exchequer Street

There will be traffic management on site for the first week as people get used to the changes. Work to pedestrianise other areas of the city centre is ongoing.

