Four city centre streets will be pedestrianised from today

By James Fenton

May 24, 2021 at 10:22am

Share:
Four city centre streets will be pedestrianised from today

Dublin's grand plan for an "outdoor summer" takes a major step today as four city centre streets are pedestrianised from 11am.

The changes are part of a wider programme that will see a number of streets pedestrianised this summer to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining.

From today, Monday May 24, the following four streets will be either traffic-free, or have sections of them traffic-free daily after 11am...

  • Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street
  • South William Street from Exchequer Street to the Brown Thomas carpark exit
  • Drury Street from just after its junction with Fade Street to the Drury Street underground carpark
  • Dame Court From Exchequer Street

There will be traffic management on site for the first week as people get used to the changes. Work to pedestrianise other areas of the city centre is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Five Guys announces its new Dublin location

Share:

Latest articles

These delicious-looking empanadas are available in Portobello for one day only this week

Brand new ice cream bar opens in Arnotts with some delicious options on the menu

Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

Billie Eilish confirms two 3 Arena shows for summer 2022

You may also love

Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

WATCH: This Dublin guy started making and selling slick skateboards during lockdown

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

There is an Andy Warhol art exhibition opening in Dublin this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.