This "Free Gaff" Is Holding One Of Dublin's Biggest And Longest Ever House Parties

We know for a flying fact that we would get in trouble with our parents if we held a house party even 1/100th the size of this.

You might remember the mural in the main image popping up on Aungier Street just over a week ago and nobody could figure out what it was about.

There was a serious amount of secrecy surrounding it with the only solid piece of information being a phone number and a set of dates.

Well, it turns out that Red Bull Music are behind Dublin's "Free Gaff" which looks set to be the capital's biggest (and longest) house parties ever.

The location of the house party is still top secret but it will be "three nights of debaucherous fun across three floors with three genres of music."

"Taking over a city-centre gaff for one weekend, Red Bull Music will bring the best and hottest Irish acts together under one roof for a Free Gaff like no other. With a jam-packed line up of Ireland’s best producers and upcoming hip-hop artists, there will be something cooking up live and in the moment, each night."

The location of the house party will not be revealed until closer to the time but Red Bull have promised that there will be loads of special guests who might pop up unannounced - there's always a few unexpected stragglers at a massive house party sure.

From 7PM each night, there will be a different experience, with a different lineup and like every proper house party, it's a BYOB affair. The event will take place in Dublin city centre and the exact location will be confirmed by email to all ticketholders no later than 24 hours in advance of their selected date.

It sounds pretty cool and this is the line-up for the three days:

Friday:

Benjamin Damage (Live)

Mango & MathMan

Fritz Wentink

Special Guest

Krescent AKA Tommy Holohan

Five to Two

All City Records

Staxx Lyrical

Bobofunk

Saturday:

Wyvern Lingo

Palms Trax

Mella Dee

Kettama

Loah

Orange Tree Edits

JYellowL

FYNCH

Hannah O'Connell

Sunday:

Or:la

Erica Cody

Handsome Paddy & Bobofunk

Bantum

NEOMADiC

Luka Palm

Ciara Brady

Tickets are now available for €15 (inclusive) at RedBull.IE/FreeGaff and you can also find more information here.

