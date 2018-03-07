Dublin

A Famous Dublin Pub Is Changing Its Name For The Second Time In Three Weeks

The new name is not even the slightest bit Irish either...

Dublin Pub Jan

If you're a sports fan you'll know that Ireland are facing Scotland in this weekend's Six Nations. 

Ireland are still on form to collect the Six Nations, Triple Crown and Grand Slam with just the Scots and English standing in the way. 

Ahead of the Ireland v Scotland NatWest Six Nations clash, Guinness alongside former Scottish Rugby Captain, Gavin Hastings (OBE), have announced plans to rename well-known Dublin pub Paddy Cullens on Saturday, 10th March.

The pub will change its name to a rugby favourite and the Scottish Rugby anthem, ‘Flower of Scotland’ on match day as a special nod to the Scottish supporters, creating a new ‘home from home’ destination for a pre-match pint for all fans, whatever their jersey.

This will no doubt add fire to the intense atmosphere and anticipation for Scottish and Irish fans alike for the clash at 2.15pm.

On the back of two convincing victories in round three of the Championship and a long-awaited Calcutta Cup win for Scotland, both teams will be looking to secure a win in Dublin, with Ireland on course for a Grand Slam. 

Historically, Ireland have won 34 out of 65 games played on Irish soil against Scotland who have come away with 27 wins and four draws, so history is on our side but that means nothing on Saturday. 

This name change comes after the pub was renamed "Shane William's" on 24th February ahead of the Ireland v Wales game.

Speaking in Dublin ahead of the launch, Gavin Hastings said that: 

“It’s great to see Guinness giving the Scottish such a welcome, and after the win against England, the fans will be coming to Dublin with high hopes for a very big game.

"Scottish fans thoroughly enjoy making the trip over to Dublin and are always guaranteed a great atmosphere. I’m particularly excited that people on the streets of Dublin will experience some of the magic of anthems like Flower of Scotland before the game gets underway.”

Speaking on behalf of Guinness, their Marketing Director for Europe, Duncan Elliott said: “Guinness has a long standing heritage with rugby and we are proud to sponsor a sport that aligns with what we stand for. Rugby has the unique ability to unite fans of opposing teams and we want to celebrate that camaraderie between the fans, with a Made of More welcome for all."

Phew, at least it's not a permanent change. 

Dublin drinking Pub alcohol
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

