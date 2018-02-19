Dublin

This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name

Not even close to being Irish.

If you're a sports fan you'll know that Ireland are facing Wales in this weekend's Six Nations. 

Ireland have started the tournament in the best possible fashion beating France (thank you Johnny) and Italy in their first two games. 

Well, the Welsh are in town this weekend and Guinness has teamed up with Shane Williams, the Welsh record try scorer and British & Irish Lion, to announce plans to transform a well-known Dublin pub in advance of the rugby game on the 24th February.

Famous Dublin pub Paddy Cullen’s will change its name to “Shane William's” on matchday as a special nod to the Welsh legend as well as helping visiting supporters experience a new ‘Welsh’ ‘home from home’ destination for a pre-match pint. 

If you're not a Welsh fan, you're still welcomed in of course. 

Speaking in Dublin, Shane Williams said “It’s great to see Guinness giving the Welsh fans a unique welcome and I am particularly honoured that Paddy Cullen’s will bear my name for the day of the game. 

"Welsh rugby fans love coming to Dublin and whilst it’s always a big game for the Welsh playing Ireland in Dublin, you know as a visitor you are guaranteed a fantastic atmosphere – whatever the result."

Phew, at least it's not a permanent change. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

