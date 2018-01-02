A Dublin Hair Salon Is Giving Women Free Blow Drys Tomorrow For International Womens Day

Fancy a gorge blow dry on the house tomorrow? Well you're in luck.

Tomorrow is International Women's Day, and in spirit of that, a very kind hair salon in Dublin is giving women the ultimate treat for the day that's in it.

The generous staff over in Dry & Fly Blow Dry Beauty Bar are offering free blow drys in its salons before 12pm tomorrow.

A post shared by D R Y & F L Y (@dryandflydublin) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:24pm PST

Dry & Fly blow dry bars on Merrion Row and Wicklow Street will be open from 7am catering to the hair needs of the women of Dublin, and what would usually cost €30 will be totally on the house.

If you want to avail of the offer all you have to do is ring up or send them an email and book in for your appointment. Contact details for both blow dry bars can be found here.

After all, we deserve it!

