Idris Elba Has Just Been Added To The Forbidden Fruit Line Up

He's among 25 brand new acts that have just been announced...

Idriselba

As the weeks go on, the line up for Forbidden Fruit is getting better and better, and today, it just managed to get even better.

Actor, musician, producer, and DJ Idris Elba is among the latest batch of brand new acts that have just been announced for the Forbidden Fruit 2018 line up.

The 45-year-old, who began DJing at the age of fourteen, will perform at the three day festival on Saturday June 2.

A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on

The announcement was made today when Forbidden Fruit also revealed a whole load of new additions to the festival. 

The other latest additions include George Fitzgerald Live, Floating Points, Earl Sweatshirt, DJ Seinfeld and David Keeran. 

Check out the full line up for the festival so far below.  

Tickets for the festival are available here.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

