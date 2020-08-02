Full pre-Covid service levels will return on a number of commuter rail lines this week

Dublin will take an extra step towards some sort of normality this week when a number of rail routes return to pre-Covid levels.

Since Covid-19 restrictions began in March, Irish Rail operated a limited schedule with many commuters being forced to work from home. This weekend, the company has advised commuters on the following routes that full services will be restored on Tuesday, August 4:

Northern Commuter

Maynooth/M3 Parkway Commuter

Galway/Westport to Dublin (note: some additional stops en route)

This is in addition to the existing arrangements on other routes as follows:

full DART service throughout the week

full Heuston Intercity service at weekends, revised weekday service

revised Heuston Commuter service and Phoenix Park Tunnel services throughout the week

revised Connolly Intercity services throughout the week, including Belfast Enterprise

revised Limerick to Galway services throughout the week

revised Cork to Cobh/Midleton services throughout the week

Waterford to Limerick Junction, and Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) services remain suspended

In a statement, Irish Rail said that 'we will continue to monitor demand on all routes, and will adjust schedules and capacity as needed in consultation with the NTA, as we work towards a full restoration of all services to pre-Covid levels by August 31.'

If you're planning to use Irish Rail on Bank Holiday Monday, make note of the following:

DART, Northern and Maynooth Commuter: Sunday service, with additional early morning services

Heuston Commuter: Phoenix Park Tunnel services suspended, reduced and revised Kildare Commuter service

Heuston and Connolly Intercity routes, Cork Commuter: revised schedules

Remember, if you do need to use public transport, stay safe and maintain appropriate social distancing according to Government guidelines, which you can read more about here.

More information on Irish Rail services can be found here.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: Figures show that pedestrianisation trials have done wonders for city centre businesses