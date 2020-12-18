GAA President appeals to Dublin fans to "be sensible" during All-Ireland celebrations

GAA President John Horan has called on Dublin fans to "celebrate and be sensible" if the county's GAA teams are successful this weekend.

The Dublin men's team are looking to secure a historic sixth All-Ireland in a row on Saturday before the ladies aim to make it a quartet of successive titles on Sunday. With Covid-19 restrictions in place, GAA President John Horan has asked supporters to "comply with public health guidelines" if a reason to celebrate arises over the weekend. He has asked of people that if they are "in a venue that's overcrowded then they just have to leave it and stay out of it."

"One wouldn't want to tarnish if Dublin were to win it, with overcrowding and situations and a mad spike of Covid over Christmas and the New Year and people then reflecting on it and saying it was caused by Dublin winning six in a row," he said."

Horan's pleas are not just aimed at Dublin fans, and he added: "that would apply also in Mayo. These lads have put in a huge effort to try and win an All-Ireland. They've put extra sacrifice into this year and it would be terrible for them to read in the media when it's all over that we caused, or a spike came in either Dublin or Mayo as a result of people celebrating.

Dublin and Mayo will face off in the men's All Ireland Final at 5pm on Saturday. The ladies final between Dublin and Cork will start at 3.30pm on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Five festive Christmas markets to check out around Dublin this week