Five festive Christmas markets to check out around Dublin this week

Christmas markets - two words that speaketh to my soul. No festive season would be complete without 'em. 2020 may have been a bit of a sh*itshow (to put it mildly), but thankfully there are still a few different options happening around Dublin - each with the proper public health measures in place.

I know, I know, we've been saying it all month long... but Christmas really is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with a fabulously festive market or two?

Here are five Christmas markets to check out in Dublin this weekend.

57 the Headline

If their famous boozy hot chocolate isn't enough to draw you in, then this is sure to do the trick. An *indoor* (a luxury we'll never take for granted again) market, it kicks off this Saturday at 1pm. But seriously... try their hot chocolate, you won't regret it.

Indoor Market* from 1to 5 pm Saturday. Home, gifts and delicious treats await.

Pop by and say hello to the lovely producers and pick up something unique

*All guidelines will be in operation throughout the day pic.twitter.com/DZXa8qaK2m — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) December 17, 2020

Coppinger Row

One for the art aficionados, this one features some of the best and brightest talents this fair city has to offer. From painters to photographers to fine print artists, you'll find them all in the cosy little gallery space to the side of Coppinger Row. Also there selling their wares you'll find HOME - a new Irish lifestyle brand whose candles make for a very thoughtful gift.

Pop into our new Christmas art market this weekend, its just next door to Coppinger Row featuring some of the best and brightest artists and makers in the city. #shoplocal #eatlocal pic.twitter.com/86DMaz8KIM — COPPINGER ROW (@COPPINGERROW) December 4, 2020

MeMa's

Looking for new, or should I say new to you, threads? MeMa's has you covered. Pulling out all the stops this weekend with their festively-themed fair. Expect everything from clothes to jewellery, accessories to crafts - something for everyone whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else.

RDS

Festive and food go hand in hand and luckily, both will be in abundance at the RDS Christmas market. Also home to an Irish craft fair, there will be 60 different stalls each offering different things from organic fruit and veg to fresh-baked bread, locally produced cheeses, handmade chocolates and Christmas puddings. 'Tis the season.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

No Christmas markets round-up would be complete without a mention of the magical winter village at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. Every bit as impressive as last year's Winterfest set-up, it's wonderfully festive and you're sure to leave feeling very merry and bright altogether. Full details and booking info here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness Storehouse (@homeofguinness)

Happy almost weekend lovely people!

READ NEXT: 12 festive eats to try in Dublin this week